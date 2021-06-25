Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.39 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,583,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,852 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 593.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 47,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,794,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

