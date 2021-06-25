Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

PRU stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

