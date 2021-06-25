Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 13,600 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $559,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

