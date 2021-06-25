Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 735,620 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 735,620 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Univar Solutions worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.