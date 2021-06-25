Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $6.55 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

