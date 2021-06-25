Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

