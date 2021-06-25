Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $212.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $216.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.41.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

