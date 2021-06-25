Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 71,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 62,351 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 142.2% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.0% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $81.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

