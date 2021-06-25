Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $116.99 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

