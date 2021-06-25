Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 168 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABC opened at $115.48 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

