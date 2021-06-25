Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 336 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

TSN opened at $74.28 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.