Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €96.68 ($113.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €91.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €97.36 ($114.54).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.