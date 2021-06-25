PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 5.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares were down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 12,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,842,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

