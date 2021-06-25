PutinCoin (PUT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $195,263.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,973.85 or 1.00183986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

