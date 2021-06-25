Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Down 54.6% This Week

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $196,180.99 and approximately $19.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00581137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038981 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.