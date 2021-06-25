Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Newmark Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.97 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 311,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

