Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist dropped their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Shares of VRM opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -22.58. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,972,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,251 shares of company stock worth $89,494,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

