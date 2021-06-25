Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Acuity Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.97.

AYI stock opened at $191.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $83.52 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,852,000 after buying an additional 114,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 116,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after acquiring an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

