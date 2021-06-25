Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Everi Holdings Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a report released on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

EVRI stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 3.13.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

