Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

