QS Investors LLC Purchases 39,200 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 933,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.