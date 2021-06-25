QS Investors LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,045 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $577.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $275.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $580.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

