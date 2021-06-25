QS Investors LLC Purchases 6,433 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of -82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Redburn Partners raised their target price on shares of AT&T to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.18.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.