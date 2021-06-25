QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,626,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Jabil stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.12. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

