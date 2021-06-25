QS Investors LLC Sells 14,065 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,065 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

PNW opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

