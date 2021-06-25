QS Investors LLC Sells 8,044 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $312.00 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.81 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

