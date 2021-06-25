QS Investors LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 74,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 74,016 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,561,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,038,000 after purchasing an additional 186,241 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 720,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,174 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.