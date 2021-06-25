Qtron Investments LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 152,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of BK stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

