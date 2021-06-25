Qtron Investments LLC Invests $234,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

HALO opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.