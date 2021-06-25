Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMR opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

