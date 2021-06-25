Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,949 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of STAA opened at $154.96 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 704.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,310,159. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

