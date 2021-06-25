Qtron Investments LLC Sells 3,884 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Dover stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

