Qtron Investments LLC Trims Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $139.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

