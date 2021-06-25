Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00017691 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $558.95 million and $236.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,512,307 coins and its circulating supply is 98,478,504 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

