Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 31,750 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 323.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,132,000 after purchasing an additional 400,103 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.80. 6,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,729. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.