Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,163. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $197.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

