Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 70,617 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.78. 657,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,585,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

