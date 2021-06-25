Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1,099.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.78. 49,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

