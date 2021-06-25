Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 175.61, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

