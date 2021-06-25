Quantbot Technologies LP Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1,666.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,288 shares during the period. Cerner makes up about 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.52. 20,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,809. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

