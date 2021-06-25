Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,559. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

