Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38.

Quanterix stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.44.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanterix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.