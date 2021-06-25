Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quotient were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Quotient by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,263,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after buying an additional 567,887 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 147,156 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Quotient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,959,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,048,000 after acquiring an additional 124,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

