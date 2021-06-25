Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) & Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Financial Analysis

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quotient and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Quotient currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 121.82%. Lucira Health has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.87%. Given Quotient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quotient is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quotient and Lucira Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient $43.38 million 9.76 -$108.47 million ($1.18) -3.53 Lucira Health $270,000.00 722.89 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.32

Lucira Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient. Quotient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient -250.05% -6,699.81% -46.28% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Quotient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Quotient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company is also developing microarray-based SARS-CoV-2 antibody test for use on the MosaiQ platform for COVID-19. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

