R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 57,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03. R1 RCM has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,589,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

