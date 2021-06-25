RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $600.68 million, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.