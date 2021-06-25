RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RADA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.68 million, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.00. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,652 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $19,216,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.