Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RAIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $6.01 on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

