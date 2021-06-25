Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 84,800 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $40,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,468 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.