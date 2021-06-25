Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $69,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.62. The company had a trading volume of 151,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,526. The company has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

